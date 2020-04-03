CANTON — The Canton City Council has voted to cancel the May event for First Monday Trade Days for the second consecutive month. On Thursday, the board came to a unanimous decision to cancel the world’s largest flea market. According to our news partner KETK, the April event, which was scheduled for this weekend, was canceled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus back in mid-March. It was the first-ever cancelation of an event for First Monday in its 170-year history. First Monday hosts thousands of local vendors, and hundreds of thousands of visitors.