Today is Friday April 03, 2020
City Elections Postponed in Big Sandy

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2020 at 10:54 am
BIG SANDY — The Big Sandy city council voted Thursday to postpone the city elections scheduled for May 2 until November 3 due to the coronvavirus pandemic. According to our news partner KETK, the city council came to the decision based on Governor Abbott’s proclamation and recommendation on March 18 authorizing the postponement of local elections in Texas. Applications for ballot by mail for voters over the age of 65 will still be valid for the November election. The deadline for voter registration for the November election is October 5 and the deadline to send in Applications for Ballot by Mail is October 23. Contact city hall if you have additional questions at 903-636-4343.

