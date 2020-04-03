TYLER — The East Texas Communities Foundation has come up with a new way to help during the coronavirus pandedemic. In a briefing on Friday, ETCF’s Kyle Penney said it’s the Tyler area health care workers support fund, “It’s going to be scrolling across our homepage at ETCF.org and from that link the public can make contributions to this fund.” If you would like more details, click the link. https://donate.etcf.org/tyler-area-healthcare-worker-support-fund.

Penney says it has been created to provide support for healthcare workers who are actively engaged in patient care in response to the Coronavirus, “as the pandemic works its way through our local community, healthcare workers are being called away from their families to work long shifts in highly contagious environments.”