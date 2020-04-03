inga/iStock(CESENA, Italy) -- Famed Italian shoe designer Sergio Rossi, 84, has died. "Today everyone at Sergio Rossi joins me in remembering our dear Sergio, the inspiring founder of our dream," CEO Sergio Rossi Group Riccardo Sciutto said in an Instagram post. "Sergio Rossi was a master, and it is my great honor to have met him and gotten to present him the archive earlier this year," he continued. "His vision and approach will remain our guide in the growth of the brand and the business." Rossi was hospitalized a few days prior in Cesena, Italy, according to WWD. "He loved women and was able to capture a woman's femininity in a unique way, creating the perfect extension of a woman's leg through his shoes," Sciutto said in a statement. "Our long and glorious history started from his incredible vision and we'll remember his creativity forever." After initially learning how to manufacture shoes from his father, Rossi officially launched his own company in 1968. Rossi's popular shoes have been worn by celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Laura Dern, and many more. Prior to Rossi's death, his brand was committed to giving back for coronavirus relief. From March 14 to March 20, the brand donated 100% of proceeds from online sales to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the company pledged to donate € 100,000 to the hospital ASST Fatebenefratelli – Sacco in Milan. Introducing this initiative, the brand wrote in an Instagram post, "In a time of unprecedented hardship, where we are confronted with our vulnerability, it is crucial to rediscover the humanity that distinguishes us, our sense of brotherhood and the courage and strength to support each other." Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Italian shoe designer Sergio Rossi dies at 84

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2020 at 10:38 am

inga/iStock(CESENA, Italy) -- Famed Italian shoe designer Sergio Rossi, 84, has died.



"Today everyone at Sergio Rossi joins me in remembering our dear Sergio, the inspiring founder of our dream," CEO Sergio Rossi Group Riccardo Sciutto said in an Instagram post.



"Sergio Rossi was a master, and it is my great honor to have met him and gotten to present him the archive earlier this year," he continued. "His vision and approach will remain our guide in the growth of the brand and the business."



Rossi was hospitalized a few days prior in Cesena, Italy, according to WWD.



"He loved women and was able to capture a woman's femininity in a unique way, creating the perfect extension of a woman's leg through his shoes," Sciutto said in a statement. "Our long and glorious history started from his incredible vision and we'll remember his creativity forever."



After initially learning how to manufacture shoes from his father, Rossi officially launched his own company in 1968.



Rossi's popular shoes have been worn by celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Laura Dern, and many more.



Prior to Rossi's death, his brand was committed to giving back for coronavirus relief. From March 14 to March 20, the brand donated 100% of proceeds from online sales to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Additionally, the company pledged to donate € 100,000 to the hospital ASST Fatebenefratelli – Sacco in Milan.



Introducing this initiative, the brand wrote in an Instagram post, "In a time of unprecedented hardship, where we are confronted with our vulnerability, it is crucial to rediscover the humanity that distinguishes us, our sense of brotherhood and the courage and strength to support each other."



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back