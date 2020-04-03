TYLER — In a joint conference with the city of Tyler and Smith County on Friday, George Roberts said, “since March 22nd Smith County has gone from 10 to 53 Cases.” The North East Texas Health CEO went on to say, “44 of the 53 positive cases reside in Tyler, 4 in Flint, 3 in Whitehouse, 1 in Hideaway, and 1 in Troup Texas. We also know that of the 53, 32 of these cases are related to community spread, and 21 are travel related.” That number represents a 430% increase for Smith County, in the last 11 days. Roberts went on to implore residents to wash their hands and stay home.