TYLER — On Friday, Judge Nathaniel Moran announced specific written guidelines to non-grocery retailers setting out acceptable practices of compliance with the Governor’s Order and the Smith County Local Order. At a joint press briefing Mayor Martin Heines said, “we have some great business partners like Brookshires that are really making efforts to do social distancing and we are so thankful. On the other hand, we have some other businesses that are not behaving correctly, you are gonna here from us. And if you have already heard from us, I want to make it clear, you are not doing the right thing and we are not going to ask nicely anymore.”

According to Judge Moran, “Although I anticipated that there would be a need to educate businesses about the terms of our local order, I have been surprised at the continued resistance of some retailers — especially national chain retailers — to comply with my order and that of the Governor. Judge Moran made clear in his written guidelines to these non-grocery retailers that further and stronger enforcement action steps would happen if compliance does not occur, “our efforts to enforce compliance continue and will grow stronger if those businesses do not do the right thing by the community by complying with these orders.”

Brookshires has placed blue squares to be used as distance metrics for their customers, some stores have added clear shields at registers to provide a petition between workers and customers. However the Mayor said as a whole we have a ways to go, “I am not going to name any names, but you know who you are, you can expect another visit soon.”

As it relates to retailers designated as “Essential Businesses,” Judge Moran’s guidelines specifically instructed them to: (1) limit access to the inside of any facility open to the public to no more than 100 persons or half of the permitted occupancy (including employees), whichever is less; and (2) take affirmative steps to ensure that any customer waiting in a queue, either inside or outside of the physical retail store location, does not violate the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC.

To make a complaint about a business, call the non-emergency local law enforcement agency for that area. For the city of Tyler, call 903-531-1000. For Smith County, call 903-566-6600. Complainants can also send an email to covid19@smith-county.com.

Judge Moran reminded the public that the best way to avoid contracting COVID-19, is to avoid going to any location where a large number of other members of the public will be, and to continue practicing the health and safety guidelines of the CDC by limiting in-person contact, washing your hands frequently, and keeping at least six feet away from others.

Essential businesses that are allowed to continue to operate still must practice good hygiene, environmental cleanliness and sanitation, implement social distancing and work from home if possible, according to the Governor’s Order.