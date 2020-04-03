Today is Friday April 03, 2020
Breaking News: Stocks Down Across the Board

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2020 at 3:40 pm
Breaking News: Stocks Down Across the Board: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Stocks finished out the week on a down note amid ongoing fears about the coronavirus epidemic. At the closing bell, the Dow had dropped 361 points. The Nasdaq fell 114, and the S&P 500 decreased by 38 points.

Among stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday, Tesla and Dave & Buster rose, while Chewy and Macquarie fell. Oil saw a substantial increase, ending the day at around $28 a barrel — still well below pre-COVID-19 levels.

