Breaking News: Stocks Down Across the Board: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Stocks finished out the week on a down note amid ongoing fears about the coronavirus epidemic. At the closing bell, the Dow had dropped 361 points. The Nasdaq fell 114, and the S&P 500 decreased by 38 points.

Among stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday, Tesla and Dave & Buster rose, while Chewy and Macquarie fell. Oil saw a substantial increase, ending the day at around $28 a barrel — still well below pre-COVID-19 levels.