MERCEDES (AP) – Authorities seized animals including a white Bengal tiger, bobcat, kinkajou, porcupines, llamas, emus and deer after finding them at a South Texas residence while executing a search warrant last week. Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Sammy Parks said Friday that the search warrant served on March 25 at the home on 5 acres in Mercedes, was related to a narcotics investigation. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said game wardens had to euthanize the bobcat and deer. Parks said the other animals were taken to a zoo for medical evaluation.