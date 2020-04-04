Today is Saturday April 04, 2020
AUSTIN (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas has doubled the amount of hospital beds in the past two weeks. But hospital officials said Friday that there’s no enough protective gear available for doctors and nurses, and Texas officials acknowledged they haven’t received all the supplies they have requested from the federal government. A coronavirus outbreak at a Texas City nursing home has infected more than 80 residents and staff members, while an outbreak at a San Antonio nursing home, has infected more than 60 residents. One sick resident at the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in San Antonio has died.

Wake-Up Call: More Than 140 Infected at 2 Texas Care Homes

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2020 at 7:03 am
