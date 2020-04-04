Today is Saturday April 04, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Group Holding Immigrant Children Settles Ex-Employee Claim

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2020 at 7:18 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says a Texas-based organization that runs facilities to hold immigrant children has settled a retaliation claim from an ex-employee. The Justice Department said in a Friday news release that Southwest Key Programs will pay $68,000 to the employee. The department hasn’t named the former employee. DOJ alleges he applied for several jobs at Southwest Key but was denied because he said he would file a discrimination claim against the organization. DOJ says those allegations would have violated federal anti-discrimination law if proven. Southwest Key facilities house immigrant children under the authority of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Group Holding Immigrant Children Settles Ex-Employee Claim

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2020 at 7:18 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says a Texas-based organization that runs facilities to hold immigrant children has settled a retaliation claim from an ex-employee. The Justice Department said in a Friday news release that Southwest Key Programs will pay $68,000 to the employee. The department hasn’t named the former employee. DOJ alleges he applied for several jobs at Southwest Key but was denied because he said he would file a discrimination claim against the organization. DOJ says those allegations would have violated federal anti-discrimination law if proven. Southwest Key facilities house immigrant children under the authority of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement