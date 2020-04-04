TYLER — Tyler says goodbye to Ernest Deckard, one of its most prominent civil rights and social justice leaders. Deckard’s final resting place will be Tyler’s Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, following a graveside service Sunday, April 5, at 11:00 a.m. Deckard died March 30 at age 90. In 2015, Deckard was honored at events held shortly after he stepped down following 24 years as president of the Tyler NAACP. A number of local leaders and others turned out, and Tyler ISD Trustee Orenthia Mason summarized all the remarks with a simple, “Well done, Ernest Deckard. Well done.” Among his various membership or leadership roles, Deckard also led the local A. Philip Randolph Institute and the Tyler Organization of Men.