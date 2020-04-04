TYLER — Tyler ISD said they are working to put together a plan for prom and graduation for their seniors. According to our news partner KETK, while no formal plans have been finalized, TISD said on its website what is certain so far is that “prom will still come before graduation.” The district said it has nothing specific to share yet, but “rescheduled dates and locations are still being considered, as allowable by Federal, State, and local health guidelines.” School calendars in East Texas remain up in the air. TISD said it remains committed to the goal of helping its students through this difficult time and of helping its seniors celebrate graduation as such a milestone deserves.

“Our goal is to help provide the best experience possible for our seniors as they near the end of their educational journey here in Tyler ISD,” the district said.

“As for graduation, as we get closer to the scheduled dates, we will evaluate how to move forward and what that will look like for graduating students and their families. Given the current situation, we are prepared that both of these monumental high school events may look a little different than in the past and that they could take place in the summer”

Whatever form and date the graduation ceremony takes, TISD stressed that a delay in the ceremony “will not delay any needed documentation for post-secondary opportunities.”

To keep up with TISD’s plans for this academic year as it unfolds, watch the district’s website and Facebook page.