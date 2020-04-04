EAST TEXAS — There are now 192 reported COVID-19 cases in East Texas. So far, 8 deaths have been reported. There are 57 cases of coronavirus in Smith County, one death. Van Zandt County has reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the e total number of confirmed cases in that county to 5, one death reported. The Gregg County Health Department reported 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Rusk County has reported its 12th confirmed case of COVID-19. Nacogdoches County reported its 16th confirmed case of COVID-19, with 2 deaths from the virus. The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number to 10, with 1 death.