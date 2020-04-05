TYLER – Brookshire Grocery Co. announced Friday they are offering a 5% daily discount on store brand products for critical and emergency service providers, through May 5,at all BCG stores including Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s. The discount is available for all emergency first responders (EMS, fire department and law enforcement officers), hospital personnel, and active-duty military (including National Guard and Military Reserve). To receive the discount at checkout, critical and emergency service providers must present active first responder, hospital or military identification or name badge. “We believe it is important to show appreciation to those who are serving on the front lines caring for our neighbors,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “These providers are the pride of our communities and we want to offer this as a symbol of our gratitude for their service during this time.”