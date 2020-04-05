Today is Sunday April 05, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Grocery Workers are Key During the Virus

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2020 at 4:13 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) — Grocery workers across the globe are working the frontlines during lockdowns meant to keep the coronavirus from spreading. Their stores are deemed essential, and their work puts them close to the public and therefore at risk. Often in low-wage jobs, the workers have earned praise from Pope Francis and former U.S. President Barack Obama. But with infection and death rates climbing, workers are demanding better pay, protections and access to testing. Some major chains like Kroger and Walmart are providing bonuses and protective gear. But that doesn’t always alleviate workers’ fears, especially when customers don’t practice social distancing.

Grocery Workers are Key During the Virus

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2020 at 4:13 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) — Grocery workers across the globe are working the frontlines during lockdowns meant to keep the coronavirus from spreading. Their stores are deemed essential, and their work puts them close to the public and therefore at risk. Often in low-wage jobs, the workers have earned praise from Pope Francis and former U.S. President Barack Obama. But with infection and death rates climbing, workers are demanding better pay, protections and access to testing. Some major chains like Kroger and Walmart are providing bonuses and protective gear. But that doesn’t always alleviate workers’ fears, especially when customers don’t practice social distancing.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement