TYLER — During the ongoing and unpredictable COVID-19 crisis, many East Texas businesses have been hard financially. In order to help meet the short-term needs of businesses who have been impacted by COVID-19, Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas (BBB) has set up the Community Relief Fund and is urging all East Texas residents to donate. BBB is collaborating with Austin Bank and Your Philanthropy to provide an efficient funding stream and application evaluation process to get much needed funds to our local businesses. BBB Accredited Businesses who have experienced a 50% or greater reduction in revenue for March 2020 and who are located within the 19 counties BBB serves are eligible to apply. “Our business community is a huge part of what makes East Texas great…and we want to do what we can to keep it that way,” Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas said. “This is a chance for us to pitch in to help our neighbors in need.” To donate now, text bbb2020 to 243725 before April 30, 2020 or online at bbbhelps.us.

Donations can also be made to the Community Relief Fund at any Austin Bank location. “Our business community needs us now more than ever,” Mills said. “No amount is too small. A $5, $10, $20, or $100 contribution can make a positive impac.” If your business is interested in applying for the grant, please send an email to relief@easttexas.bbb.org. All applications must be received by April 30, 2020.