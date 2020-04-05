Chris Lawrence is the morning radio host of 580 WCHS radio in Charleston, West Virginia. He tells ABC’s Cheri Preston on ABC Audio’s “Perspective” podcast that the novel coronavirus could have a devastating effect on the state’s population:
“We have that elderly population. We're not the healthiest state in the country, obviously, a lot of people here smoke, a lot of people here suffer from black lung. Elderly folks that worked in the coal mines are now retired and they already have a lot of respiratory issues. And that is exactly the kind of folks that are most at risk with this COVID-19 virus. And there is a real fear that if it were to get out of control here in West Virginia that we could lose a lot of our population.”
Listen to the full interview and the rest of this past week’s highlights here.
Right now, West Virginia is hoping its residents just practice good hygiene and social distancing:
“The National Guard has assembled and distributed that across the state to all 55 of our counties. Ventilators have not been a big concern here in West Virginia… I think the biggest concern here has just been keeping people away from one another.”
Lawrence jokes that there is no better place to socially distance than West Virginia: a mountainous region with a plethora of hiking trails. Right now, however, the landscape is mostly just being shared by those living in West Virginia:
