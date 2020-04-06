Today is Monday April 06, 2020
Owner of famous Tyler garden dies

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2020 at 11:06 am
TYLER — Visit Tyler announced on Monday the death of a beloved community member. Guy Pyron died from heart failure on March 30. He is the owner of one of the famous gardens in the Azalea District. Mr. Pyron was 80 years old. The Pyron Garden is described as a fan favorite of residents and guests alike during Tyler’s annual Azalea & Spring Flower Trail.

In the mid-90’s, Guy and Joan Pyron opened their private garden to visitors during the three weekends of Tyler’s Azalea & Spring Trail. The garden would go on to be featured in national magazines across the country including Southern Living, Better Homes and Garden, and Texas Monthly. Many guests travel to Tyler each year, just to see the garden and visit with the Pyron’s.

