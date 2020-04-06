TYLER — Brookshire Grocery Co. is making a major contribution to help area food banks, which have seen a rise in clients during the COVID-19 outbreak. Sam Anderson told KTBB on Monday, “our initial donation is $1 million to food banks across Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, payable over 2 years, and then we are giving guests in our store the opportunity to contribute to their local food bank as well, and we will match up to $500,000 dollars of that as well.”

The community involvement manager thanked BGC customers, “you know we are very appreciative of their patronage, and we take the responsibility to provide food to people very seriously, and we are trying to do everything we can to help.” The $1 million donation will be distributed across BGC’s market area including the East Texas Food Bank, Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, FoodNet Food Bank, Northeast Louisiana Foodbank, and Harvest Regional Food Bank. Through May 5, all Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores will have $1, $3, and $5 scan coupons available for customers to make monetary donations at checkout.