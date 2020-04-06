ABC/Paula Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — What’s better than going to a Broadway show? Having the Broadway show come to you.

That’s exactly what happened when John Krasinski reunited the original Hamilton cast on Some Good News, his new YouTube series, much to the delight of a 9-year-old girl named Aubrey.

The Quiet Place director brought Aubrey on his show after she was unable to see the Broadway show — her favorite — on tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the trio joked about how Aubrey watched Krasinski’s wife, Emily Blunt, in Mary Poppins Returns in lieu of the Tony-winning musical, Krasinski revealed that they were sending Aubrey and her mom to New York City to see Hamilton on Broadway when the COVID-19 quarantine is lifted. Though she was thrilled, the surprises didn’t end there.

That’s when Lin-Manuel Miranda himself joined the Zoom video chat. Miranda — who starred alongside Blunt in the Mary Poppins sequel — joked that he could “top that right now.”

After this, the original Hamilton cast began popping up as they sang “Alexander Hamilton,” the hit musical’s opening number. Joining the show’s creator were Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom Jr., Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos, and Phillipa Soo.

Star power aside, Krasinksi’s homebrew news show also delivered some good news regarding people providing life-saving gear for first responders, and other cheerful tidbits.

