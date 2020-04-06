TYLER — Over the last several days President Trump has talked about the prospect of Hydroxychloroquine, as a potential treatment for Covid-19. On Monday Tyler Dr. William Brelsford told KTBB the side effects are negligable, “if it is short-term, 2 or 3 months, I think the down side is minimal. Long term, you will have to check laboratory, kidney-function, liver function, and every now and then they will check folks retina, to be sure it does not damage the eyes, but that is after long, long-term use. Short term use it is pretty well tolerated.”

Dr. Brelsford went on to say, “I’ve used it primarily in folks that have Lupus or Rheumatoid Arthritis, we haven’t really seen to much of a problem with it, some people develop a skin sensitivity, if they are highly alergic to sulfur, but used alone, I haven’t used it in combination with the z-pac, I have just used it by itself, and we have not seen to many side effects.” A French study of 42 patients that seemed to show that hydroxychloroquine, particularly when combined with the antibiotic azithromycin, helped decrease patients’ levels of coronavirus. However, a second study from Shanghai University in China of 30 patients hospitalized for Covid-19, has taken some of the hope out of the initial zeal. Whether patients received hydroxychloroquine or not, their body temperature returned to normal a day after hospitalization, and the time it took for levels of the virus to become undetectable was comparable.