NEW YORK (AP) — Small business owners hoping for quick loans from the government were in a holding pattern _ waiting on their bank to either take their application or, if it did, send them the money. Business owners began submitting applications to banks, credit unions and other financial institutions late last week, or at least trying to. If successful, owners received notifications that their applications had been received, but for many, there was no further word Monday. And at two of the nation’s largest banks, J.P. Morgan Chase and Citibank, customers haven’t been able to apply; the banks aren’t set up yet.