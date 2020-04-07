Today is Tuesday April 07, 2020
Longview VA clinic closed for cleaning after patient tests positive for coronavirus

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2020 at 7:32 am
LONGVIEW — The Longview VA clinic has closed after a patient tested positive for COVID-19. According to our news partner KETK, staff is contacting patients who had appointments during the closed times to reschedule. While in-patient care has limitations, staff continues to be available through telehealth. The clinic is set to reopen on Wednesday, April 8 after thorough cleaning. Those wishing to contact their healthcare provider can still do so. Communicate with your VA health care team using the My HealtheVet secure messaging feature. Visit http://www.myhealth.va.gov to learn more. You may be able to complete your appointment by meeting with your health care provider over the phone or using VA Video Connect from home. Call 318-990-5000 or 800-644-8370 to discuss virtual care options.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

