MINEOLA — Texas District 1 Senator Bryan Hughes is hosting a Telephone Town Hall on Tuesday night at 6:25 p.m. The goal is to answer questions and provide information. Senator Hughes will have Dr. Julie Philley, Professor of Medicine at U.T. Health Center-Tyler and Leader of Critical Care at UT Health East Texas, who is actively treating COVID-19 patients in East Texas. To join the call, Senator Hughes is inviting guests to dial into 833-380-0286, at 6:25 p.m.