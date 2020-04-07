TYLER — At a joint conference with Smith County and the city of Tyler last week, Judge Nathaniel Moran said he would be extending his stay-at-home order. On Tuesday, according to our news partner KETK, Judge Moran revisited the extension during a commissioner’s court meeting. While he has not “officially” extended the order yet, he plans to do so in the next few days, saying he has studied both his order and Gov. Abbott’s to make sure that the two do not conflict with each other.

Moran’s initial order is set to expire on Friday. Moran wants to align his order with the governor’s order. While Governor Abbott has resisted calling it a stay-at-home order, essentially it instructs all Texans to stay at home unless going to receive essential services. It also keeps all schools closed across the state until May 4. Moran also said he wanted to extend the order to protect “mom-and-pop” businesses under his “locked door provision.” The locked business exception allows for certain businesses to continue to operate with 10 or fewer employees inside, if they are able to close the business off from the public. Moran also said that churches that are having “parking lot services”, where people are in their cars or just outside their vehicles could continue.