WASHINGTON – The cities of Tyler, Longview, and Marshall were awarded $1,136,436 in federal grants to help recover from the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus outbreak. U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) recently joined Chamber of Commerce members from Tyler Area and Longview on a video conference call sharing information about federal resources available to Texas businesses. The funds are a result of the passage of the CARES Act.

More information on how the CARES Act helps small businesses stay afloat and keep their employees on the payroll is available by clicking the link.

https://www.cornyn.senate.gov/content/page/coronavirus-covid-19?tab=small-businesses.

Tyler will collect $514,341

Longview to receive $409,551

Marshall can expect $212,544