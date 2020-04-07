TYLER –Researchers at UT Health Science Center at Tyler are working to help patients, diagnose COVID-19, prevent infection through vaccine development and treat patients in the event they develop severe COVID-19 pneumonia. Factfinders are currently working on multiple projects to help. With exploration underway, investigators aim is to ascertain advancement on a global scale in relation to test and vaccine development, as well as patient treatment. Two COVID-19 projects are spearheaded by Guohua Yi, PhD.

Dr. Yi is a National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded virologist, whose most recent project including cancer and HIV, prior to efforts being shifted to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of Dr. Yi’s current projects relates to developing a COVID-19 diagnostic test that could be conducted faster, more efficiently and with greater accuracy than current methods.

The third COVID-19 project is derivative of over 15 years of research conducted by Professor Sreerama Shetty, PhD, in collaboration with Senior Vice President for Research and Dean for the School of Medical Biological Sciences Steven Idell, MD, PhD. A compound called LTI-03 was identified as being able to prevent lung scarring in preclinical testing. It is now in phase I clinical trial testing sponsored by Lung Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology start-up founded by Dr. Idell, which has attracted over $50 million in investments.