TYLER — On Tuesday, Smith County confirmed 4 new cases of coronavirus. Smith County now has 79 cases county-wide, there have been 2 related COVID-19 fatalities, and zero cases of recovery, as of 2 p.m. If you have been exposed to a sick traveler, or have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, and you are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, officials say to contact your healthcare provider.

The Smith County Emergency Operations Center is active and meeting seven days a week to coordinate the best response for the Smith County community.

Other news from the Smith County Joint Information Center:

Smith County is currently under a Stay at Home Order issued by Judge Nathaniel Moran on Friday, March 27. The Northeast Texas Public Health District, in partnership with the local government, hospital systems and colleges, has established an additional call center to assist with novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pre-screening for individuals without primary care physicians. Should you be experiencing or developing COVID-19 symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, fever, cough or shortness of breath, call (903) 617-6404 to speak with a representative who will make referrals to physicians. The physician will determine whether or not the individual meets the criteria for testing.

The city of Tyler has suspended all fishing tournaments at Lake Tyler until further notice. All events City-operated or in a City facility have been suspended through May 1. Get more information on closures or adjusted services: https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/communications/coronavirus-updates.

Smith County

Most Smith County offices remains open to the public, but with limited walk-in services. The County encourages people to conduct their businesses online. Many non-essential services are by appointment only. The Smith County Tax Office is closed to the public until further notice, but is still working to assist Smith County residents and businesses. People can pay their property taxes over the phone, online or through mail. People can renew their auto registration online or through the mail. They are also continuing to service car dealers who need title work. For more information, call (903) 590-2920 or visit: https://www.smith-county.com/government/elected-officials/tax-assessor.

Jury duty continues to be suspended through May 1. For a full list of adjusted Smith County services, please visit https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/corona-virus-information.

The annual Smith County-Wide Clean Up program, which allows residents to take bulky items to the landfill for free, is underway and is extended through the end of May. Smith County residents can use vouchers, available at http://www.smith-county.com, on the Commissioners Court page, to redeem at the Greenwood Farms Landfill, at 12920 Farm-to-Market Road 2767, or Old Kilgore Highway, in Tyler.

Tyler Independent School District

Tyler ISD Curbside Meal locations now include Austin, Dixie, Griffin, and Peete elementary schools, Caldwell Arts Academy, and Boulter, Hubbard, Moore and Three Lakes middle schools Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals WILL be served this Friday, April 10, which is Good Friday. Social and emotional learning resources are available to students and parents on the tylerisd.org/distance learning web page. Campus counselors are also able to provide online counseling video phone calls and/or video chats. To request counseling services, students and parents can submit a Counseling Referral Form on their school counselor’s web page. For updates, information and frequently asked questions, go to tylerisd.org/covid19.

Hospital Updates

Both CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic and UT Health East Texas have expanded telehealth services and online screening tools to best serve their patients. Telehealth services will be HIPPA-compliant. If you are experiencing or developing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, call to speak with a clinician who will provide telephonic triage and make appropriate referrals in accordance with CDC guidelines. Additionally, you may visit http://www.coronavirus.gov and take a “Coronavirus Self-Checker” assessment. This will help you communicate symptoms to your doctor when you call their office before making a visit.

To coordinate prescreening and referral directly with UT Health East Texas, patients may call (903) 596- DOCS.

To coordinate prescreening and referral directly with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, patients may call (903) 606-DOCS.

**In the event of an emergency, call 911.