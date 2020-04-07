Breaking news: disappointing close on Wall Street: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – A rally on Wall Street evaporated after the price of crude oil took a sudden turn lower, deflating gains in the energy sector. Major indexes ended slightly lower Tuesday after being up more than 3% earlier. The market was coming off an even bigger gain of 7% the day before.

The rally faded after the price of U.S. oil flipped from a gain to a steep loss of more than 9%. It had otherwise been an ebullient day for markets worldwide following encouraging signs that the coronavirus pandemic may be close to leveling off in some of the hardest-hit areas of the world. The Dow and the Nasdaq each fell 26 points. The S&P 500 was down 4 points.