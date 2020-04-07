TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the identity of several women who allegedly stole hygiene products from a Dollar General in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, Sheriff Larry Smith posted that the women appeared to be driving a blue 2006 Chrysler 300 and that one appears to be wearing a blonde wig. The alleged thieves went towards the Kilgore and Longview area on HWY 271. If you have any information, Smith asks that you contact Detective Loftis at 903-590-2784 or email at TLOFTIS@SMITH-COUNTY.com