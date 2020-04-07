DALLAS (AP) – Two Texas prisons have been locked down to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Inmates at other facilities are making masks to fight the pandemic. The prison system says nearly 1,000 people have been confined to their cells on medical restriction at the Rufe Jordan Unit, in the Texas Panhandle. An additional 1,100 at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit also are locked down. There have been more than 8,200 cases of the virus in Texas and at least 154 people have died. As of Monday, one person had tested positive for the virus at Jordan and four had at Murray.