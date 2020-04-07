TYLER — On Tuesday, the Salvation Army announced their partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to provide transportation of essential Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to cities throughout the state. The agency said deliveries will be made to strategic locations and hospitals and other essential services will collect vital emergency equipment as they continue to deal with the increased demands caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The push was originally planned as a pilot program to be tested in Austin, however the Salvation Army received a request from TDEM to rapidly expand logistical support across Texas. Cities in each of the eight Regional Advisory Council areas will serve as PPE pickup locations and delivery started on Tuesday. Salvation Army locations in Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, El Paso, Lubbock, Corpus Christi and Tyler are providing logistical support.