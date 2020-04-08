Today is Wednesday April 08, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Grace & Frankie’ goes live for COVID-19 relief

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2020 at 10:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Melissa Moseley/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — The Netflix series Grace & Frankie, whose production has been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will return on Thursday with a special live event, according to Deadline

The comedy series starring, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, will host an online table read benefiting the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 relief program.  The presentation, an episode from the yet-unaired seventh season titled “The Fallout,” will be followed by a live Q&A, moderated by co-showrunner Marta Kauffman

Co-stars Sam WaterstonMartin SheenJune Diane RaphaelBrooklyn DeckerBaron Vaughn and Ethan Embry will also take part in the reading of the episode. The event can be seen live and direct on the Netflix is a Joke YouTube page

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Grace & Frankie’ goes live for COVID-19 relief

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2020 at 10:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Melissa Moseley/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — The Netflix series Grace & Frankie, whose production has been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will return on Thursday with a special live event, according to Deadline

The comedy series starring, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, will host an online table read benefiting the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 relief program.  The presentation, an episode from the yet-unaired seventh season titled “The Fallout,” will be followed by a live Q&A, moderated by co-showrunner Marta Kauffman

Co-stars Sam WaterstonMartin SheenJune Diane RaphaelBrooklyn DeckerBaron Vaughn and Ethan Embry will also take part in the reading of the episode. The event can be seen live and direct on the Netflix is a Joke YouTube page

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement