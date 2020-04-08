Today is Wednesday April 08, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Breaking News: Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2020 at 10:39 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Breaking News: Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee: WASHINGTON (AP) – Bernie Sanders, who saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party’s establishment lined swiftly up behind rival Joe Biden, has ended his presidential bid. His announcement Wednesday is an acknowledgment that the former vice president is too far ahead for him to have any reasonable hope of catching up.The Vermont senator’s announcement makes Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

Breaking News: Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2020 at 10:39 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Breaking News: Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee: WASHINGTON (AP) – Bernie Sanders, who saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party’s establishment lined swiftly up behind rival Joe Biden, has ended his presidential bid. His announcement Wednesday is an acknowledgment that the former vice president is too far ahead for him to have any reasonable hope of catching up.The Vermont senator’s announcement makes Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement