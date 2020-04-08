TYLER — A new partnership with Smith County and NDMJ Transportation will use the County’s Voucher Program to deliver needed necessities to elderly and disabled citizens who do not have transportation. The food, water, medication and other items will be delivered by NDMJ, the first time that TxDOT has allowed them to offer the service. There is no cost associated with this program and all passenger co-pays have been waived.

TxDOT is allowing the county and transportation company to use their 5310 grant funds awarded by the state for people who live in country settings and do not have the wherewithal to travel. There is no cost associated with this program and all passenger co-pays have been waived.