TYLER — To say the pandemic has taken a toll on the market is a major understatement. However, the Dow has been showing signs of life. On Wednesday, Dr. Harold Doty told KTBB, “in the long-term yes, we are headed for a period of economic growth, but in the short-term it will continue to be volatile.” The Soules College of Business professor of management at U T- Tyler went on to say, “you have to remember that much of the market is driven by pyschology, not by reason and logic.”

Doty continued, “I do expect a recovery, if you have a portfolio now is not the time to sell, that ship has sailed, now is the time to ride it out. The last time we saw something like this was 08-09, for the most part people came through it, it may have took them 3 to 4 years to see [gains], but they did come.”