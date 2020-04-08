How Disney Resorts honored health care workers for World Health Day

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2020 at 9:46 am

FrozenShutter/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Disney parks around the globe are honoring medical workers for World Health Day in light on the novel coronavirus pandemic.



World Health Day is celebrated annually on April 7 to commemorate all the nurses, doctors and health care staff working around the clock to keep people healthy. This year the day seemed to take on a particularly special meaning due to the fight against COVID-19.



“We are uniting across the globe with a message of thanks and appreciation to celebrate the brave healthcare providers who are helping so many,” Disney Parks editorial content director Thomas Smith said in a statement.



Although all Disney Resorts remain closed, the celebration kicked off at Shanghai Disney Resort, where the Enchanted Storybook Castle at the park’s center lit up with the words "thank you" written in several languages.



At Disneyland Paris, a floral arrangement spelling out “Merci” was put on display in front of the park’s castle.



Walt Disney World lit up its emblematic Cinderella Castle in bright blue in an effort to convey a sense of hope and gratitude. Cast members even created their own moment of thanks, holding up signs in front of the castle on Main Street U.S.A.



The original Disneyland Resort got creative, with cast members writing out “thank you” in flower petals next to the "Storytellers” statue in Disney California Adventure.



Cast members at Aulani, a Disney resort in Hawaii, also shared a heartfelt “mahalo” message.

We are uniting around the globe in a message of thanks and appreciation to celebrate the health heroes who are helping so many. 💙 As an expression of gratitude, our ohana shared a heartfelt “mahalo” message. https://t.co/vURqZGTIVn#ThanksHealthHeroes #DisneyMagicMoments ✨ pic.twitter.com/0jO1KGfdaS — DisneyAulani (@DisneyAulani) April 7, 2020

All Disney Resorts remain closed until further noticed.



The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back