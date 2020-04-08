Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — If it seemed like everybody you know has seen Netflix’s true crime series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, new numbers show that’s likely the case.

According to Nielsen numbers, more than 34 million people in the U.S. were introduced to Joe Exotic, his arch-nemesis Carole Baskin, and the rest of the colorful cast of characters in the first 10 days Tiger King was available for streaming on March 20, the trade reports.

In fact, Nielsen notes the seven-episode show’s debut only attracted 280,000 people on its launch day, but as word of mouth spread, the viewership grew by the millions every day.

Put an asterisk by those numbers, though. Netflix generally doesn’t reveal or verify its true viewership numbers and the Nielsen numbers only reflect the people that streamed the show to their TVs, meaning the true number of folks who watched — including those who binged on their phones and other digital devices — is likely way higher. Netflix does confirm that Tiger King is currently its most-watched show in the U.S.

For the record, Netflix’s most-watched show ever is Season 3 of Stranger Things, which attracted 36.3 million to the streaming service in its first 10 days of streaming, according to Neilsen numbers.

