TYLER — The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler is working on projects to fight the coronavirus. On Wednesday, Senior Vice President for Research and Dean for the school of Medical Biological Sciences Dr. Steven Idell told KTBB, “we have 3 projects that are being researched, involving the aim to advance diagnostic testing, vaccine development, and treatment of those suffering with COVID-19.” Idell went on to say, “when you hear it takes about a year and a half to develop a vaccine, that is pretty accurate. It is not necessarily the development of the vaccine, but is it safe, and is it effective. Many factors go into accomplishing that.”

Dr Idell said that Two projects are spearheaded by his colleague Dr. Guohua Yi. Yi is a virologist working on cancer and HIV. One of Dr. Yi’s projects relates to developing a COVID-19 diagnostic test that could be conducted fast, more efficiently, and with higher accuracy than current methods. His second project aims to develop a vaccine for prevention and saving lives. Collaborating with researchers in El Paso, the proposed vaccination will utilize antiviral antibodies that activate T cell immunity.

A third project is part of over 15 years of research conducted by Professor Sreerama Shetty, Ph.D., in collaboration with Dr. Idell. A compound called LTI-03 was discovered as being able to prevent lung scarring in preclinical testing. Now the compound is being tested for potential application in COVID-19 patients. Idell said, “the good news is there are many drugs like ours, that are essentially in the pipeline, that are going to go through trial testing very very soon. Some of those are going to prove to be effective, we hope that ours is.”