WASHINGTON — Several health centers in East Texas found out Wednesday they will be the recipients of federal grants to help fight the spread of coronavirus. U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced $6,392,195 would be distributed in allocations. The funding, will be presented to several East Texas facilities including Tyler Family Circle of Care that will secure $968, 585. Longview has 2 facilities receiving funding; Longview Wellness Center, INC will collect $1,079,330, and Special Health Resources for Texas INCORPORATED will attain $868,055. Marshall’s East Texas Border Health Clinic will obtain $1,303,115. Health Opportunities for the People of East Texas INC will pick up $706,685, and Mount Enterprise Community Health Clinic in Mount Enterprise will acquire $694,625. The money was appropriated by Congress last month, comes through the Department of Health and Human Services.