Today is Wednesday April 08, 2020
Lawsuit: Abbott overstepped his authority with bond order

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2020 at 3:54 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – A lawsuit accuses Texas Gov. Greg Abbott of overstepping his constitutional authority by issuing an order restricting which criminal suspects can get bond during the coronavirus pandemic. Abbott issued the order March 29 as officials across the state worked to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in jails. It prohibits bond for anyone arrested on charges related to physical violence or with past convictions for violent offenses. The lawsuit filed Wednesday says it is up to judges to decide who can get bond. The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas sued on behalf of Harris County misdemeanor magistrate judges, criminal defense organizations and the NAACP Texas.

