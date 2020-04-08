Tyler– Tyler ISD has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for the second consecutive year. The 2020 honor is in recognition of its outstanding commitment to music education. In Tyler ISD, music education programs include dedicated music classrooms in all of our elementary schools, large scale school presentations and productions for the community, performance venues, a variety of robust music options in middle and high school programs such as band, orchestra, choir, AP, and music theory, and much more.

“Tyler ISD is honored to receive this award for the second consecutive year,” Sandy Newton, director of visual and performing arts, said. “Thank you to our incredible Music educators who are doing an outstanding job. Tyler ISD could not have earned this recognition without the support of our district leadership.”