EAST TEXAS — Workforce Solutions announced on Wednesday action steps they are taking in response to the impact of the coronavirus. Management says that while the offices remain closed to the public, they will aid individuals whose employment has been affected by COVID-19 by conducting new live Workforce Readiness Workshops. The workshops happen daily at 11 AM through Zoom. The workshops launched on Wednesday and are scheduled weekdays through, April 20th, with the exception of Good Friday.

Organizers invited East Texas job seekers to register and join in for the free workshops. Webinar topics include:

Resilience in the COVID-19 Pandemic

TWC COVID-19 Resources

Navigating WorkInTexas.com

Best Strategies for Remote Work

Introduction to Career Edge

Resume Writing

Interview Tools and Tips, and more

If you are unable to watch in real time the webinar recordings are available at http://www.easttexasworkforce.org/virtual-webinars-for-job-seekers.