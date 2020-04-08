Today is Wednesday April 08, 2020
Workforce Solutions launches new virtual webinar series for job seekers

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2020 at 4:52 pm
EAST TEXAS — Workforce Solutions announced on Wednesday action steps they are taking in response to the impact of the coronavirus. Management says that while the offices remain closed to the public, they will aid individuals whose employment has been affected by COVID-19 by conducting new live Workforce Readiness Workshops. The workshops happen daily at 11 AM through Zoom. The workshops launched on Wednesday and are scheduled weekdays through, April 20th, with the exception of Good Friday.

Organizers invited East Texas job seekers to register and join in for the free workshops. Webinar topics include:

Resilience in the COVID-19 Pandemic
TWC COVID-19 Resources
Navigating WorkInTexas.com
Best Strategies for Remote Work
Introduction to Career Edge
Resume Writing
Interview Tools and Tips, and more

If you are unable to watch in real time the webinar recordings are available at http://www.easttexasworkforce.org/virtual-webinars-for-job-seekers.

