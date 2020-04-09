AUSTIN (AP) – A 72-year-old inmate has become the first in the Texas state prison system to die as a possible result of the new coronavirus pandemic. Fifteen Texas state prisons have been locked down after inmates or staff tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Meanwhile, a lawsuit alleges Texas Gov. Greg Abbott overstepped his constitutional authority by ordering restrictions on which criminal suspects can get bond during the pandemic. The COVID-19 death toll at a San Antonio nursing home has reached 10, and Houston officials say a disproportionate number of people coronavirus deaths there have been African Americans.