ABC/Lou Rocco(NEW YORK) — After 21 seasons on ABC’s The View, Joy Behar has hinted that she may leave the daytime talk show after her contract ends in the summer of 2022.

The 77-year-old comedian, who serves as the show’s resident liberal, made the revelation in the new book, Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of “The View” according to Variety, whose Ramin Setoodeh wrote the book.

“I have a three-year contract,” Behar says in the book, adding “But that doesn’t mean I can’t leave if I want to, because they can’t really do anything to me at this point. I don’t see myself staying for more [time]. That’s it!

However, Behar has yet to make her final decision, suggesting, “I could be wrong. If I’m as fabulous in [2022] as I am now, I’ll think about it.”

She does admit, “But the chances of that happening…You know, time marches on. I’m not a kid.”

The industry trade cites “multiple sources on The View” who claim Behar has been floating a 2022 exit from the legendary talk show, but an ABC spokesperson denies the rumors.

“Joy was asked what happens at the end of her contract and as she herself made clear in the interview, if she’s ‘as fabulous in [2022] as I am now,’ she will be in her seat at the table,” the spokesperson adamantly told Variety.

