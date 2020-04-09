Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/(LOS ANGELES) — The Full House cast has reunited for a quarantine gag.

Star Bob Saget re-imagined the sitcom’s opening credits, in which the stars are doing activities including cleaning and napping, and shared the cute video on Twitter Wednesday.

Absent from the video are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who starred as Michelle Tanner, and Lori Loughlin, who played John Stamos’ character’s wife, Aunt Becky.

“‘Full Quarantine’ – Stay Safe and Stay Home. —Unlike #FullHouse this will all go away,” Saget captioned the footage. “#fullhousechallenge #wewin”

The cast of Full House, which premiered 32 years ago, is the latest to reunite during the pandemic.

Their video hit the internet just two days after the cast of “The Nanny” got together over Zoom for a table read of their show’s premiere episode.

