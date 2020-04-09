Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour(WASHINGTON) — The White House is preparing to announce a second coronavirus task force — this one focused on the economic elements and opening the economy, two senior administration officials and a person familiar with the discussions tell ABC News.

This task force will include Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow and some other top administration officials as well as others from the private sector, sources said.

The news of a potential economic task force was first reported by the Washington Post.

The plans are not yet finalized, but sources say the rollout could be ready as soon as Thursday.

Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will likely lead the team, but sources say his role is not yet finalized.

While the president will not give a date of opening up the economy, the economic task force will focus on ways to have a majority of the country open by April 30. Trump extended the administrations social distancing guidelines to this day.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.