TYLER — The second Saturday of each month, people come together in Downtown Tyler for “Hit the Bricks.” Organizers say, however, this month will be different. Visit Tyler announced Thursday, they will be hosting a VIRTUAL Hit the Bricks. Patrons are invited to follow the Facebook event page to find out how they can support Downtown businesses without ever leaving home. To download the “Rose City Strong” go to your Facebook page and select “Update Profile Photo, then select “Add a Frame,” and search for Rose City Strong.

Downtown Tyler Activities:

Discovery Science Place is offering free online resources to learn science at home. All resources can be found on their website at discoveryscienceplace.org; simply click the “At-Home Resources” tab.

Download fun Tyler coloring pages from Ridiculously Good Brands and Threads. Download them here: tinyurl.com/swvn6cq

Online Mario Kart Tournament hosted by the Tyler Public Library, 7-9:30pm. If you have Mario Kart on your Switch, then you are invited to a Mario Kart Tournament. To join, go to “Online Play” then select tournaments and search by code: 1499-5751-4795.

Explore Downtown with Chet Garner in the latest Tyler episode of PBS’ The Daytripper: thedaytripper.com/episodes/tyler/

While not Downtown proper, you can take virtual tours of the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail and the

Rose Garden at visittyler.com/virtual-fun-while-social-distancing/.

Shopping Fun

Online Support:

Moss: Where Flowers are Fair has peak season blooms from local farms available and are offering pickups and porch delivery. By supporting Moss you’re not only supporting a Downtown business, but also local farmers.

Ridiculously Good Branding and Thread Co. is hosting “Friends and Threads,” a t-shirt fundraiser for Tyler businesses, artists, and service workers that have been affected. For every shirt sold, they will donate $10 to the respective businesses. Get your favorite t-shirt on their website: http://www.brandsandthreads.com

Eat Your Heart Out

Grab takeout or curbside at these restaurants to support your favorite Downtown eateries!

The Foundry Coffee House, located at 202 S. Broadway, is open at 7am-4pm. Be sure to pick up your

Easter weekend pastries and quiches.

The Porch at ETX Brewery, located at 221 S. Broadway, is open 7:30am-12 midnight. It is pet-friendly outside on the patio. Currently, ETX Brewing is offering 50% off all growler refills!

Rick’s on the Square, located at 104 W. Erwin St., is open 11am-7pm. For carryout, Rick’s is offering 50% wine with the purchase of $40 in food.