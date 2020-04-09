LONGVIEW –A Longview company is building AC coils and units for hospital tents. According to our news partner KETK, the temporary care facilities have been built in New York city to fight the coroanvirus. As you might imagine, as temperatures rise, this time of year is already busy. AAON president Gene Stewart says with but with the added need, business has really picked up, “Everybody is chipping in. We are all fighting covid-19. AAON is not any different.”

Stewart continued, “We are going to step up and we are going to either provide components for these air conditioning pieces of equipment, or the actual units we are building ourselves here in Longview.” The company plans to hire about 100 people over the next four weeks, which will cover orders for the temporary hospitals and for regular orders.