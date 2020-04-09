Today is Thursday April 09, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Longview company fighting coronavirus with added workload

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2020 at 1:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW –A Longview company is building AC coils and units for hospital tents. According to our news partner KETK, the temporary care facilities have been built in New York city to fight the coroanvirus. As you might imagine, as temperatures rise, this time of year is already busy. AAON president Gene Stewart says with but with the added need, business has really picked up, “Everybody is chipping in. We are all fighting covid-19. AAON is not any different.”

Stewart continued, “We are going to step up and we are going to either provide components for these air conditioning pieces of equipment, or the actual units we are building ourselves here in Longview.” The company plans to hire about 100 people over the next four weeks, which will cover orders for the temporary hospitals and for regular orders.

Longview company fighting coronavirus with added workload

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2020 at 1:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW –A Longview company is building AC coils and units for hospital tents. According to our news partner KETK, the temporary care facilities have been built in New York city to fight the coroanvirus. As you might imagine, as temperatures rise, this time of year is already busy. AAON president Gene Stewart says with but with the added need, business has really picked up, “Everybody is chipping in. We are all fighting covid-19. AAON is not any different.”

Stewart continued, “We are going to step up and we are going to either provide components for these air conditioning pieces of equipment, or the actual units we are building ourselves here in Longview.” The company plans to hire about 100 people over the next four weeks, which will cover orders for the temporary hospitals and for regular orders.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement