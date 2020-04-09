TYLER — Early giving has started for donors ready to support nonprofits participating in East Texas Giving Day. The fund-raising effort is an 18-hour online event that is officially slated for April 28, from 6am to midnight, but donors are encouraged to start making contributions now at http://www.EastTexasGivingDay.org. More than 180 nonprofits from across the region are participating in the crowd funding campaign.

“Giving Day is happening at an unprecedented time of need,” said Kyle Penney, President of East Texas Communities Foundation. “Nonprofits are responding to an increased demand for services in their communities meanwhile, donations have slowed due to the postponement of public fundraising events due to concerns of the community spread of the corona virus.”